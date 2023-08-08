ASHLAND The Mexican restaurant that replaced La Finca on Greenup Avenue in downtown Ashland is closing, it announced this week on social media.
Sopapillas posted Sunday on Facebook that it “made the difficult decision to close its doors permanently.”
Sopapillas opened in October 2022 — two months following La Finca’s closure.
“The memories we have forged and the remarkable individuals we have had the pleasure of meeting along this path will forever hold a special place in our hearts,” the Facebook post read. “Your patronage and encouragement have been the cornerstone of our success and, for that, we extend our heartfelt gratitude.”
The Facebook post indicated that community support and loyalty were unwavering from the inception to the final day of operation.
