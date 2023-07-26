Nearly half of United Methodist Church congregations in Kentucky have elected to split from the denomination, and some area church representatives say it’s been a long time coming due to more than just polarizing social topics.
Four years after the foundation of the UMC, the legislative body of the church first debated the topic of homosexuality, eventually determining homosexuality “is incompatible with Christian teaching,” according to the UMC’s position on the subject.
Since the 1970s, the Church has held that while homosexual individuals are “persons of sacred worth,” pastors may not practice homosexuality and same-sex weddings were not to be officiated by pastors or on church grounds.
Throughout the following decades, ongoing debates of the inclusion of LGBTQIA+ persons have persisted — with some members of the church clinging to tradition while others moved toward the “progressive” side by wishing to incorporate queer people, even in roles of leadership.
In 2019, a special session of the General Conference met to discuss ongoing debates regarding homosexuality in the church, deciding to allow disaffiliation of wishing churches in regards of the inclusion and ordination of homosexuality.
In a historical move, the UMC vacated its trust clause, allowing disaffiliating churches to keep their church buildings and assets during the allowance period.
The General Conference will not meet again until 2024, when, and if, changes to the Church’s Book of Discipline are to occur.
With the disaffiliation allowance time set to expire by the end of 2023, several area churches have elected to jump ship altogether, but some are left on the fence — saying the issue at hand is not social and political, rather a matter of theology and connectedness.
“If our leadership is straying away from the Orthodox faith, where’s the church going to go?” Pastor Keith Katterheinrich, of Cornerstone Global Methodist Church, asked.
Katterheinrich said his congregation of about 200 began discussions of leaving in late fall of last year, ultimately opting to go with the Global Methodist Church — a denomination created by the Wesleyan Covenant Association in May 2022.
“The Global Methodists have the most expedient of entry into the denomination. They are Methodist by theology — something we’re already comfortable with,” Katterheinrich said.
“The biggest issue was the move we saw among the structure at large,” Katterheinrich said, adding the General Conference appeared to be moving away from Orthodox Christianity and founded scripture — beyond homosexuality.
“I would say that was an issue for our congregation,” Katterheinrich said, when asked if the issue of LGBTQIA+ discussions was the sole reason for his church’s split from the denomination.
Katterheinrich added, “I don’t know that was the main issue for our congregation.”
Katterheinrich referenced rhetoric spoken at the appointment of a Bishop in November 2022. “One of the conferences this past fall elected a bishop in the UMC who has been quoted as saying we don’t have to agree on the nature of Jesus.”
An online theological publication, Firebrand, wrote Kennetha Bigham-Tsai, from the North Central Jurisdiction, stated at the time of her election, “It is not important that we agree on who Christ is. … God became flesh, but not particular flesh.”
“In my opinion, the nature of Jesus is central to Christianity,” Katterheinrich said.
Katterheinrich said he fears the UMC would violate its own discipline regarding LGBTQIA+ inclusion, but that’s only symptomatic.
“The issue of discipline is being tested on, it’s emblematic of the bigger issue ... the authority of scripture,” Katterheinrich said.
Pastor Brian Flannery’s church, Stark Church (now non-denominational) in Elliott County, said his church officially disaffiliated in 2022 due to a lack of connection between the large church entity and the “grassroot” churches — like his, which has a small congregation.
“Compare it to our government now,” Flannery said. “We might know our judge-executive on our local level, but a lot of people don’t have connectibility to congressmen on the state level.”
Flannery said the disconnect had been apparent for a while, long before the current LGBTQIA+ issues came to the front burner — Flannery said that was simply “the straw that broke the camel’s back,” adding the LGBTQIA+ matters gave the opportunity to exit.
“United Methodist Church, in my eyes, got so big that it was kindly doomed to fail,” Flannery said, adding the amount of money the church put in to stay affiliated never trickled back down to a church his size.
While discussions of disaffiliation began in Flannery’s church, his only apprehension was financial.
“I knew God would help us,” Flannery said. “If God is in it, it’ll go.”
Chris Bellew, longtime pastor of Hopewell Methodist Church in Grayson, said his small congregation saw the same disconnect as Flannery — ultimately leading to their split as well.
“We have been wanting to pursue independence for a while,” Bellew said. “UMC was so large it really didn’t do a lot for us. They put down a lot of rules that we followed, but we didn’t really benefit from.”
Bellew said the congregation voted unanimously, believing the amount of money paid in to UMC for affiliation could be better spent locally.
“Our main focus of the church is to spread the love of Jesus ... whether it be LGBT(QIA+) all the way to the drama with the Boy Scouts, it’s taken so much focus away from the mission of the church. ... That drove us to seek independence,” Bellew said.
Joe Bramel’s congregation at First United Methodist Church in Ashland has yet to vote for disaffiliation — if they do at all — yet Bramel agrees that while LGBTQIA+ inclusion may not be the primary issue, it’s the “presenting issue.”
“The larger issue is the political ethos of the day,” Bramel said. “It’s hard to be a connectional church when you don’t agree on key things.”
“Our hesitancy to vote is just in understanding, first of all, we have members we dearly love that are gay. Secondly, we didn’t want to do any harm to these folks already at risk — and used to having doors closed in their face,” Bramel said.
Through his 25 years in ministry, Bramel said there are pivotal issues in the church that have resulted in the splintering — largely because the church never talked about it.
“(The church has) done such a poor job of talking about this in a meaningful way. It’s important to talk about these sorts of things,” Bramel said.
“I believe all of these churches have good intentions and are trying to stand for truth. I want to stand for truth. But I also believe Jesus would not be kicking these people out,” Bramel said.
Back in Elliott County, Flannery said it’s been bittersweet to leave the denomination.
“There’s a lot of history,” Flannery said. “A lot of souls saved and revivals happened. Work was done. ... That’s not going to go away; we’re making new history.”