ASHLAND Decades of history are being celebrated at First United Methodist Church, as it marks 101 years in Ashland. The centennial was planned for last year, but delayed until this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pastor Jeff Bramel said the celebration will continue for several weeks with visits from several former pastors.
Phil Hogg spoke to the congregation on Aug. 22.
“Phil grew up in the conference and became a fine pastor in Kentucky, serving at one of the healthiest congregations, in Georgetown,” Bramel said.
The immediate previous pastor, John Street, who now serves at Hindman and is assistant district superintendent, will speak on Sunday.
“Gene Pillow, who was a well-loved pastor here and now is district superintendent in the conference, will be here Sept. 5,” Bramel said. “The celebration will culminate on Sept. 12 with our Bishop Leonard Fairley.”
He said all visitors are welcome at any of the services.
“It’s been a lot of fun getting to visit with these preachers in the courtyard after the service,” he said. “We’ve been really blessed to have a lot of really fine pastors who have gone on to serve in leadership roles in the conference, and lay people who were the very best at what they did, who were talented and engaged in the community.”
Church secretary Jeanne Howell said one of the most memorable events in church history was the celebration of circuit riders in the mid-1980s. Early in American history, circuit riders were clergy assigned to travel around specific geographic territories to minister to settlers and organize congregations.
“We had a special Sunday where the senior pastor and associates dressed as circuit riders and rode in on horses,” she said, adding the children were dressed in period attire.
The church also is known for its strong music program. Howell said the Aspire! Conservatory of Fine and Performing Arts was begun at the church (It later moved to First Baptist Church at 1701 Winchester Ave.).
“Our beautiful pipe organ is touted as one of the finest in the Tri-State,” she added.
The church is in its third location in 101 years, according to Teresa Montague, historian and 40-year church member.
“There used to be a Methodist Episcopal North and we merged with the Methodist Episcopal South that was in the old Ashland Community building on Central,” Montague said.
Howell said the merger happened in the 1930s and was caused by hard financial times.
“This building was chosen because it had a sanctuary,” she said. “In 1938, they marched from the other church to here together.
“Tradition said the South church people sat on the south side of the sancutary and the North church people sat on the north side of the sanctuary.”
But the joining of congregations went well. In fact, Bramel said the unification of the two large churches was used as a model throughout the Methodist conference.
“We clearly did well,” Bramel said, noting the large mortgage on the building was paid off in just six years. He said he has a theory as to why the merging of two congregations went so well.
“Unification was successful becuse is focused on mission needs in the community and all over the world,” he said. “Others focused on the building and the programs. Every week, we would collect for missions in the community and the world. ... That kind of outward focus is part of our spiritual DNA and led to the church’s health for a lot of years.”
Outreach includes the Hillcrest-Bruce Mission, which helps meet various needs of residents of the Hillcrest and Bruce apartments in Ashland. That includes food pantry, clothing, cleaning and hygiene items, baby care items, health programs, free preschool, GED and college prep classes, tutoring, help with job hunting and placement and programs to meet social and spiritual needs.
The church also provides a food pantry in conjunction with Community Assistance and Referral Serivce (CAReS).
“We’ve had the food pantry for probably at least 40 years,” Howell said. “It was started by Bill Davis, a lay person who was responsible for buying the fooding. CAReS would send people to use, but also people stopped us on the street for food.”
Now run by volunteer Jolinda Conley, the pantry serves CAReS almost exclusively.
Those referred to the pantry by CAReS receive large boxes of food to take home, including fresh produce and meat, Bramel said.
“The cool thing is throughout all of (COVID-19), we haven’t stopped,” he said. “We have had to adapt to a few new things, but we haven’t stopped offering the pantry.”
Another way the church reached out to meet community needs: day care.
“For more than 20 years, we had a preschool with a great reputation,” Howell said. The preschool accepted children as young as three weeks and as old as 14 and operated Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
As the celebration continues, Bramel said he continues to be well pleased with the position the church maintains in the community.
“I’m very proud of the outward focus of the church and the love we have for our brothers and sisters,” he said.
First United Methodist Church is at 1811 Carter Ave. For more information, call (606) 324-6159.