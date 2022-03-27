ASHLAND At least 800 hours of prayer and conversation went into the decision for two local churches to combine.
Centenary United Methodist and South Ashland United Methodist will combine to form one, but a name for the new church has not yet been determined.
Keith Hatterheinrich, pastor at South Ashland, said groups at both churches will submit suggestions for names and why those names would be relevant; church trustees will choose from three of those suggestions. The final decision will be made by an administrative council.
John Carwell, pastor at Centenary, which draws 35 to 40 attendees each week, said he’s pleased with the work on the name.
“So far, I’ve received five suggestions and all five are beautiful and all are beautiful reasons,” Carwell said.
Combining the churches had been discussed for years. Carwell said it makes sense for more than one reason.
“The merger will make sure we’re not duplicating ministry,” he said. “We can do better together.”
It’s also part of a shift in the way the church interacts with the community, Hatterheinrich said.
“We’re in a different paradigm,” he said. “More people used to walk to church. The population was larger.”
The churches are just a little more than one mile apart on 29th Street.
Carwell said the building that houses his church is 137 years old and not ADA compliant, so moving to South Ashland will open an opportunity to attend church to some who otherwise couldn’t.
Hatterheinrich and Carwell are quite familiar with one another, having met in college, and expect they will work well together.
Hatterheinrich will be senior pastor and will, at least at first, be the primary preacher. Carwell will be pastor of discipleship, meaning he will work with small groups within the church and will help increase the church’s outreach in the community. South Ashland is known for its ministries at Hillcrest-Bruce Apartments and for building churches and offering programs in Costa Rica.
Congregations have been receptive to the change.
Hatterheinrich said his congregation unanimously approved the merger; Carwell said 70% of his congregation was in favor and, after giving thought to the advantages, others have come to agree.
“The vast majority are ready to work together in an active ministry in this new church,” he said.
The first combined service is planned for April 24, the first Sunday after Easter.
The church offers a traditional service is at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11:15 a.m.
Hatterheinrich said depending on the future growth of the church following the merger, an additional traditional service might be added.
