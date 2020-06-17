ASHLAND An Ohio man pleaded guilty last week to hauling 283 grams of methamphetamine to Greenup County over the winter.
Robert W. Amos, 33, of Dayton, entered a plea of guilty on June 10 to a two-count indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams of meth and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Amos pleaded guilty without the benefit of a plea agreement, according to federal court records. His sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 14 in the U.S. District Court in Ashland.
Amos was apprehended Jan. 23 by the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement Task Force and the DEA outside of the Appalachian Foot Hill Apartments in Wurtland, according to court records. Authorities said at the time of his arrest, he had 283 grams of meth and 42 grams of heroin on him.
When Amos appears before U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning, he could face up to 40 years in prison on the meth conviction and up to 20 years in prison on the fentanyl conviction. If the court finds he has a prior serious drug or violent conviction, he could face 10 to life on the meth and double time on the fentanyl.
