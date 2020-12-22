GREENUP A methed-out Argillite man was taken into custody Dec. 12 following a rampage on Long Branch Road, according to court records.
Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Long Branch Road around noon after receiving reports that 36-year-old Austin Forbes had busted out a car window with a stick, according to a criminal citation.
While on scene, deputies were called to the 1600 block of Long Branch for reports that Forbes had kicked in the front door of a home and hit a man in the face, court records show.
When officers arrived, they found Forbes standing the yard shirtless and screaming, deputies said.
The victim told law enforcement Forbes initially kicked the back door, but when he couldn't get in, he tried the front door, records show.
The victim confronted Forbes because his daughter-in-law and two young grandchildren were inside, according to court records.
Forbes said the victim “was lucky I didn't get ahold of him, I'd beat his (expletive), too,” records state.
Deputies said Forbes had admitted to using meth prior to the incidents.
Forbes was charged in Greenup County District Court with second-degree burglary and public intoxication. He is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.
If you or a loved one is suffering from drug addiction or alcoholism, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline is open 24/7, 365. The line is a free and confidential referral service for those seeking treatment centers, support groups and other resources for recovery.
The National Helpline is 1-800-487-4889.
(606) 326-2653 |