ASHLAND A combination of social isolation and the prevalence of high-potency methamphetamine cut with fentanyl drove fatal overdose rates sky-high last year in northeastern Kentucky.
According to a recently released report from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, almost 2,000 Kentuckians lost their lives to a fatal overdose — of those, 71 came from Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties.
Carter saw the highest hike, tripling from seven fatal overdoses in 2019 to 21 in 2020. However, Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond said the troubling statistics only tell part of the story. Those stats only count the residents of the county, not how many people total died in a particular county.
“Our office investigated 56 fatal overdoses,” Hammond said. “We get them from Carter County, we get them from Ironton, from Greenup County. If you look at Carter’s numbers, a lot of those deaths were actually worked by us.”
While its easy to chalk 2020 in general to a bad year, a look at what overdose trends have been showing in the recent past reveals a few factors have culminated and may show no signs of abating.
The crest
Much like the pandemic, the opioid epidemic has seen its waves and its peaks and valleys. From the mid-2000s to the early 2010s, painkillers dominated the scene, thanks to the hard marketing by the corporate suits and the outright lie in the 1990s that Oxycontin was non-addictive.
Once states started clamping down on pill mills — remember, South Shore and Portsmouth saw some of the first in the country — and monitoring systems were put into place to put the skids on hopping doctor to doctor to get scripts filled, heroin filled the void in the market.
According to state statistics in Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio, heroin-driven overdoses crested in 2017. Of course, at the stage of the game, most dope on the street was being cut with fentanyl — a highly potent opiate that drove the fatal overdose rate up.
Numbers in all three states show as overdoses dropped in 2018 and saw a slight bump in 2019, cases involving heroin steadily dropped.
But fentanyl and meth did not, according to Hammond.
“If you looked at our ‘tox’ screens in 2017, 2018, we started seeing the switch from heroin to meth,” Hammond said. “What we used to see was very high meth levels. A lot of times, in middle-aged people, it would blow people’s hearts out.”
In Kentucky, the presence of meth in fatal overdoses climbed steadily from 357 cases in 2017 to 801 in 2020, seeing no dip. Fentanyl was the same — rising from 608 in 2017 to 1,393 in 2020, again with no dip. Ohio — which only has limited statistics out for 2020 — saw similar trends, as did West Virginia. In preliminary stats from West Virginia, of the 561 overdoses involving meth, 451 involved it cut with some kind of opioid.
Hammond said in 2020, methamphetamine, amphetamines and fentanyl were the “three biggies.”
“What we’re seeing now is very large levels of meth, levels that would cause cardiac arrest, mixed with fentanyl,” he said. “For the last year or so, we’ve seen several toxicology screens that is straight up meth/fentanyl, meth/fentanyl.”
Struggle is real
Cody Williams knows all too well about the overdoses rocking Boyd County and beyond. As a member of the Pathways Quick Response Team, Williams responds to non-fatal overdoses to talk with the addict, in order to get them resources to get into treatment.
Williams knows all about the struggle — he himself suffered from opioid addiction for years. Now clean, he does his best to try to spread a message of recovery.
Part of recovery, according to Williams, is building a support system, typically through the rooms of 12-step fellowships such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous. However, during the dark days of COVID, meetings were shuttered.
“Our unit has three people who I looked up to in recovery,” Williams said. “You see them go back out and relapse six months ago. It’s a lot harder for them to get back involved because they had that recovery, they had that ideal sobriety.”
In order to attend to his recovery needs, Williams admit he “broke the law” by attending meetings around campfires and garages. A lot of folks had to resort to Zoom in order to get a meeting in, but just wasn’t the same.
“That (meeting) is somebody’s schedule, that’s somebody’s life,” he said. “I like to think of meetings as just rest stops in life. Turn the world off, hang out with like-minded individuals and talk about a solution and rejoice that we’re not out there on the streets anymore.”
But without that physical contact — shaking hands, reading body language — something was lost in the translation of the Brady Bunch-esque Zoom set up.
Getting folks into the treatment was also an issue during the lockdowns, according to Rebecca Bauder, the director of emergency services at Pathways. While the facility was able to accommodate people despite reduced capacity and a quarantine period for new clients, Bauder said there was a perception that Pathways wasn’t taking people.
Only in the last few months has admissions shot up to max capacity.
Market meets demand
Jack Sparks, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the DEA in West Virginia, has spent most of his law enforcement career fighting drug trafficking not only in the United States but in Afghanistan as well. Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods has spent a good chunk of his career fighting the scourge, too.
While the autopsy performed by the medical examiner’s office sheds light on what’s showing up in people’s systems, these law men are seeing what’s happening on the streets.
The fact is, both Sparks and Woods are reporting greater amounts of drugs being seized. A few years ago, Woods said a high roller in Boyd County would be holding 60, 70 grams of dope. Today, drug officers are seizing ounces and pounds.
Like Hammond, Woods said he started seeing the heroin tapering down and the meth exploding on the street — cost and a perception it’s safer than heroin drove the switch. Sparks said most of the meth being imported into the tri-state area is from Detroit or points down south via Louisville.
The fentanyl-meth mixture is showing up in more and more drug seizures, according to the law men. That’s coming in pre-cut, both said.
“We are seeing fentanyl mixed with meth. Are seeing a lot of it? No, not yet,” Sparks said. “(Meth is) not that hard to get on the street. It’s got lower cost, it’s more available. We’re seeing a lot of meth, some fentanyl and any heroin we’ve seized is always mixed with fentnayl.”
Adding to that market demand was the influx of cash from the stimulus checks, Woods said.
“When those $1,200 checks went out whether they worked or never worked a day in their life, we had overdose after overdose after overdose,” Woods said. “We had information coming in about people taking $1,200 and buying dope, setting up their own drug business.”
Hammond said the stimulus payments were like “clock work.”
“If the checks came in on a Wednesday, by Wednesday afternoon through the weekend, we ran overdoses boom, boom, boom. They were like clock work — you could watch that every time a stimulus payment came out.”
Pressed pills new threat
When The Daily Independent profiled Williams a few months ago in his work about with the QRT, one gentleman who was visited following an overdose reported he’d been struggling with opioids for years. Instead of going for heroin, he bought a pill on the street, thinking it would be safer.
It turns out, that wasn’t a pill — it was straight fentanyl, pressed into pill form. Williams said in the last two months, he’s run into that situation about seven times.
“For example, there’s this one guy in a wheelchair who was put on Oxycontin for an injury,” he said. “He abused it and he got cut off, but he still had some pain. So he started buying pills off the street — he’s overdosed twice so far.”
In drug seizures, Sparks said pressed fentanyl pills are popping up more and more.
“We’re starting to see these pressed counterfeit pills, which is extremely dangerous,” he said. “People buy the stuff off the street thinking they’re getting Adderall or Xanax, but it’s fentanyl. People need to be aware, you may think you’re taking one thing, but in actuality you may be taking a lethal dose of fentanyl.”
Hammond said the fentanyl levels from pressed pills are deadly.
“A normal fentanyl level is 1 to 3 nanograms. That’s medicinal level. That’s what somebody who is on a patch should be at,” Hammond said. “We’ve seen levels as high as in the 30s, 40s nanograms. That’s pure fentanyl.”
While most of the time those levels are the result of a “hot pocket” of concentrated fentnayl in a batch of heroin or meth, Hammond said he’s signed out a few deaths where it was merely a pressed pill.
One way to combat the new threat is to make fentanyl test strips available to the public, Williams said.
“I don’t know if we should bring this up, but fentanyl test strips I think would be a good asset right now so people can test their stuff to see if it has fentanyl in it,” Williams said.
A new normal?
Here’s the thing — just about everyone interviewed for this article acknowledged that if it weren’t for the widespread availability of Narcan, the death toll in 2020 would’ve been a heck of a lot higher.
That availability creates a double-edged sword — because folks are getting revived without EMS, the amount of overdoses is unknown, according to Bauder.
Throughout 2020, the Williams said overdoses the QRT responded to were running about 11 a week. Now it’s evened out to around 3-4 a week, but they’re not out of the woods quite yet. Williams recalled seeing an overdose and a revival — all unreported — while performing a Narcan training at a local motel, all within an hour.
In 2021, Hammond said his office has investigated 33 confirmed overdoses so far, with 29 toxicology screens still pending. Remember, 56 was the total amount of cases investigated last year — Hammond said if just half of those toxicology reports hit for drugs, that puts the office at almost 50.
“We’re just in August, so think about that,” Hammond said.
The question remains — was 2020 a chimera, a bad year due to historically rare circumstances (a global pandemic coupled with one of the quickest economic downturns since the Great Depression)? Woods said he doesn’t think so.
“Until we get this socioeconomic problem fixed in the tri-state area, it’s a new normal here for us,” he said. “Unless we get some jobs here and some economic change, unfortunately we’re stuck in it.”
Williams said the loss of meetings — some did not rebound after the lockdowns were lifted due to lack of attendance — has exacerbated some issues.
“At a lot of these meetings, treatment programs would come so there were a lot of newcomers you could share experience, strength and hope with. They’re not coming. A lot of old-timers can’t be out because they’re vulnerable,” Williams said.
Woods said he hopes resources from the upcoming opioid settlement will support recovery programs here locally, potentially putting a dent in the problem.
Whether or not 2020 was a bad year for drug overdoses or a harbinger of a future to come, only time will tell.
(606) 326-2653 |
CALL FOR HELP
For those struggling with addiction in the area, here are some numbers to help make that first step into treatment and recovery:
National Helpline (24/7): 1-800-662-4357
Pathways Crisis Line (24/7): 606-324-1141 or 1-800-562-8909
KY Help Call Center (8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday): 1-833-859-4357
Operation Unite (8 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Friday): 1-866-908-6483
BY THE NUMBERS
Here’s a breakdown of the state and local county totals between 2017 and 2020. Please note Ohio numbers are not finalized and data from 2020 is not out for counties. West Virginia numbers are preliminary.
Kentucky
2017
Statewide: 1,468
Boyd: 31
Carter: 15
Greenup: 14
2018
Statewide: 1,247
Boyd: 27
Carter: 10
Greenup: 15
2019
Statewide: 1,316
Boyd: 30
Carter: 7
Greenup: 21
2020
Statewide: 1,964
Boyd: 35
Carter: 21
Greenup: 22
West Virginia
2017
Statewide: 1,019
Cabell: 202
Wayne: 33
2018
Statewide: 909
Cabell: 151
Wayne: 24
2019
Statewide: 877
Cabell: 111
Wayne: 24
2020
Statewide: 1,291
Cabell: 150
Wayne: 36
Ohio
2017
Statewide: 4854
Lawrence: 32
Scioto: 51
2018
Statewide: 3764
Lawrence: 30
Scioto: 47
2019
Statewide: 4,028
Lawrence: 23
Scioto: 81
2020
Statewide (from Jan.1, 2020, to Nov. 1, 2020): 4,579