ASHLAND The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force recovered some methamphetamine Friday afternoon during a drug interdiction operation, according to court records.
The suspect, 26-year-old Noah Jones, was arrested on a third-degree trespassing charge just days before on May 20 for allegedly staying in a vacant apartment in the 3400 block of Winchester Avenue.
A criminal citation shows at 1:30 p.m. Friday, task force officers observed a 2010 Honda with three people inside sitting at the Flowers Baking Company parking lot at 3300 Winchester Ave. A Boyd County deputy stopped the car at the Tudor's Biscuit World at 2778 Winchester Ave., according to the citation.
A state police K-9 unit was called to the scene and got a hit for drugs, police said.
A search of the car revealed a piece of cigarette foil with methamphetamine inside, court records show. The citation stated the foil was under the back seat where Jones was sitting.
Jones has been charged with first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine less than 2 grams (first offense). As of Tuesday, he was housed at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, according to online jail records.
(606) 326-2653 |