WHITESBURG With an overwhelmingly positive approval rate, Letcher County Teachers Credit Union (LCTCU) members voted in favor of the merger with Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU), according to a press release.
This was the final step in the approval process and was announced at a special membership meeting on Nov. 21. The merger became effective on Dec. 1. LCTCU has one location in Whitesburg and will remain open.
Sherry Sexton, LCTCU Board Chair, said the following: “Letcher County Teachers has always kept the interest of our members in the forefront of our minds. The decision to partner with Members Choice Credit union came with much thought and care for our members after the flooding in eastern Kentucky. They provide exceptional member service with a family-like culture, like us.”
“We’re very excited to receive this final approval from their members and the state and federal agencies,” said Cheryl Deborde, President and CEO of MCCU. “MCCU is excited to welcome the members of Letcher County Teachers CU and expand into their community in Whitesburg. Both credit unions share a deep understanding of our commitment to members and the communities we serve.”
The combined credit unions now employ more than 75 team members who serve 22,000-plus members, and have $354 Million in assets, with currently six locations, according to the release. Visit www.mccu.net for more information.