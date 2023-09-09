According to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet there were 9,904 acres burned by wildfires in the 2019 Kentucky spring and fall fire seasons. Wildfire is any uncontrolled fire that threatens life or property. The vast majority of wildfires are a result of arson or accidental escape when people are burning brush. Kentucky has two wildfire seasons per year, one in the spring and one in the fall.
The spring fire season runs Feb. 15 through Apr. 30, and the fall fire season runs from Oct. 1 through Dec. 15. During these times of year many trees have either dropped their leaves or they have not grown them back yet. This allows sunlight to heat and dry out the dead leaves and branches left on the forest floor. When this is combined with lower humidity, wind, and dry weather conditions during these times of year there is potential for a forest fire to occur. During the spring and fall fire hazard seasons, it is unlawful to start a fire within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. If the fire hazard conditions are high, then a burn ban is enacted. To find out if you can safely burn, contact your local fire department or the Kentucky Division of Forestry. Wildfire threats can reach beyond the tree line and threaten homes located in wooded areas.
There are steps residents can take to protect their homes from active wildland fires. The goal is to create a defensible area around the home or structure. Prune any dead limbs from trees or shrubs. Any tree branches within 15 feet of an operating chimney are of particular concern and should be pruned. The lowest tree branches should be 6 to 10 feet above the ground. Any shrubs and tree branches that come within 5 feet of the home should be pruned back. Dead leaves, pine needles and other flammable materials should be raked up and removed from lawns, under decks and any areas close to the home. Gutters should be kept clear of dead leaves and pine needles. This removes potential fuel for any embers to ignite. Woodpiles, lawnmowers and any other potential fuel sources should be at least 30 feet from the home. It is a good idea to walk around the home before every fire hazard season to look for and remove potential fuel sources. For more information on protecting your home from wildland fires, visit firewise.org.
The Kentucky Division of Forestry is the agency responsible for fighting wildland fires and enforcing burn laws in the state of Kentucky. However, local fire departments also play a key role in wildland fire suppression. If you see a wildland fire in Boyd County, you can report it by calling the Morehead Branch office of the Division of Forestry at (606) 783-8625, your local fire department or 911.
The Boyd County Extension Service has upcoming programs related to forest safety and profitability.
Forest management program will be offered at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Boyd County Extension Education Center; it will cover the benefits of working with a forester. Local foresters will have presentations addressing timber harvesting and available landowner services to improve forest health and profitability. To register, call the Boyd County Cooperative Extension Office at (606) 739–5184. Please look for our upcoming educational programs on our website, boyd.ca.uky.edu/ or Facebook page.