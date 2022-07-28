GRAYSON The Grayson Gallery and Art Center, Inc. will have a free opening reception for the monthly F!nal Fr!days Art Walk from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
In collaboration with Pathways, Inc.’s Elliott County office and surrounding locations, “Heal and Holler — Mental Health in EKY,” a themed art exhibition, will feature the works of more than 40 artists from the region and include various media of original art with more than 80 pieces on display. Misty Skaggs of EKY Mutual Aid is also partnering for the evening with an information and free items table.
Plans for the evening include an awards and announcements break at 7:30 p.m., during which a People’s Choice award, the GGAC Board Choice and a Brandon Click Memorial award will be handed out. Each winner will receive a $50 cash award and a blue ribbon. Pathways representatives will be on hand to hand out various prizes from the company.
Award-winning musician Elijah Boone Miller of Catlettsburg will perform throughout the evening. Check out his music on his “Elijah Boone Miller Music” page on Facebook and look for him on Soundcloud.
Refreshments will be prepared by Sheil Sobral. In addition, a poetry reading by artist and poet Morgan Evans will be presented. Visitors may stop by the area set aside for Maranda Knipp, who will be offering her henna tattoos and body art for a small fee per person.
The gallery will host the Grayson Rotary Club’s Pancake Breakfast community fundraiser via drive-through the GGAC parking lot for $6 per person on Aug. 6. The event is part of the Route 60 Yard Sale, which is sponsored by Grayson Tourism & Conventions Commission.
For more information, email graysongallery@gmail.com.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.