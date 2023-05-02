ASHLAND A new mental health treatment facility celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Monday afternoon.
A Zen Space, at 800 13th Street, is a new space dedicated to healing and confronting a wide range of mental disorders and symptoms including PTSD, depression, anxiety disorders, ADHD/ADD, postpartum care, abandonment and many more.
Owner and counselor Amanda Morris said May 1 was selected as the date for the ribbon cutting as its the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month.
Morris said her practice focuses on individuals and children by providing Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing Therapy (EMDR), Solution Focused Brief (SFBT) and many more approaches to bettering one’s overall mental wellness.
Morris has been accepting new patients beginning in March and invites additional potential clients to reach out for consultation.
Morris said A Zen Space allows for a more streamlined approach at therapy, further explaining that typically a patient seeking counseling is added to a large wait list, when what they need is treatment now.
Working alongside Tri-State Progressive Health, Morris said it’s her goal to have patients in therapy with adequate medications in as little as one to two weeks.
In the partnership with Tri-State Progressive Health, Morris said her patients can be prioritized when it comes to prescription help.
Morris said during COVID-19 she was constrained to online telehealth appointments and never saw herself as a supervisor.
However, as fate would have it, she met Cierra Tygart and the duo dreamed up A Zen Space.
“We are so excited and I’m looking forward to meeting clients where they are,” Tygart said prior to the ribbon cutting.
The inside of A Zen Space is far from clinical, with a warm ambiance, vibrant décor and motivational pieces. It’s clear Morris and Tygart aim to put as much peace into the environment as they do their clientele.
“We are honored and glad to have your investment,” Mayor Matt Perkins said of the addition to the city.
A Zen Space offers both teleconference-style calls or in-person visits.
One can schedule an appointment by visiting A Zen Space’s website or by calling (740) 357-8667.