MOREHEAD A Menifee County man is sitting in the Rowan County Detention Center on suspicion of sex crimes.
William Kaufhold, 46, of Frenchburg, was taken into custody on July 11, according to online jail records. He is currently being held at the county jail on no bond, per the records.
Jail records show Kaufhold was charged in Menifee County Circuit Court with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree strangulation and one count of first-degree sodomy.
The victim is under the age of 12, according to the jail records.
The Menifee County Sheriff’s Office carried out the arrest, per jail records.
