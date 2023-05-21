ASHLAND Ashland Community and Technical College professors Dr. Aschalew Mengistu and Warren Howard were named 2023 Gussler Fellows during last week’s commencement ceremony.
Mengistu, biology professor at ACTC, received the Gussler Family Endowed Chair in Science and Mathematics Award. Howard, ACTC education instructor, received the Gussler Family Endowed Chair in Humanities Award.
In 2007, Dr. C. Gordon Gussler and his wife, Dixie Gussler, established the Gussler Fellow Award. As a distinguished alumnus of Ashland Community College, Dr. Gussler wanted to reward and encourage outstanding math and science faculty who foster in their students a desire to learn and reach their maximum potential.
In 2019, the fellowship was expanded to include an award for an outstanding humanities faculty member.
Mengistu joined the ACTC faculty in August 2007. He earned his Ph.D in medical microbiology from the University of Wales College of Medicine in Great Britain in 2002. He also completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Johns Hopkins University upon completion of his Ph.D.
“I am so humbled to be recognized for the Gussler Award doing the job I love so much,” Mengistu said.
Howard is a professor of education, as well as a “first-year experience” instructor at ACTC. He has been employed at the college for 22 years. He said he loves teaching and learning from his students and everyone he comes in contact with.
“I am so grateful for the support and kind words from those who I have taught and work with who thought of me for this award,” he said. “This award makes me want to be a better person and teacher. My former students have all taught me something. I am so proud of them and wish them the best in all they do. The Gusslers are wonderful people and I greatly appreciate this award.”
Recipients are nominated by students, fellow faculty or college staff for empowering and motivating students to succeed beyond their experiences.