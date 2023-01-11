The northeastern Kentucky community is rallying around a family who experienced an unthinkable tragedy earlier this week.
Local men Jared and Branden Hutchinson have created a GoFundMe page for the family of Josh Stewart, who died on Sunday night in an accident in his garage.
“As myself and so many others grieve the loss of Josh — as a son, cousin, uncle, friend and husband; what Josh excelled at the most was being a father,” Jared Hutchinson wrote. “We ache for his wife and children left searching for the pages torn from a book that they believed had already been written.”
Hutchinson wrote that Josh and Amanda Stewart were a “boot-scootin’, dynamic duo with a parallel love for the outdoors, animals, adventure and country music. Together, they built a strong relationship, a family, a new home, and a life that they once only dreamt of.”
They were married for 10 years and have two children, a dog (Grover) and 30-plus chickens.
Josh Stewart passed away the day before his 33rd birthday.
The Hutchinsons said this is the easiest way to reach others who are financially able and inclined to help Amanda Stewart and family. All donations will go directly toward the family and prioritized costs like mortgage, utilities, insurance, taxes, groceries and more.
As of Wednesday evening, the page reflected an amount of more than $14,000.
“… Every penny is greatly appreciated,” Hutchinson said. “Whether or not you are able to provide a monetary donation, please support Josh’s family in prayer, for strength, comfort and hope.”
To donate, visit https:///www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-for-josh-stewart?qid=6f74436fc03530231b4fd527a4163924 or go to gofundme.com and search “Josh Stewart.”