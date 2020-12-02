CATLETTSBURG Two men were caught Sunday with about 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Ironville, according to an arrest citation.
When the driver of a 1992 Oldsmobile flunked his field sobriety test, he told Boyd County deputies he had smoked weed about two weeks prior to the traffic stop, per the citation.
If that claim is true, it begs to question, what exactly are people smoking around here? Perhaps deputies will know when the blood test results return for 22-year-old Dustin Young, of Raceland.
During the traffic stop, deputies said the passenger in the car, Joshua Ray Knipp, 36, of Ashland, lied about his name to avoid a warrant in West Virginia. Once deputies turned up a couple of straws of suspected meth on Young, court records show Knipp said he only knew the guy for two days.
Both men were arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (first offense). Additionally, Knipp was charged with giving false information to police while Young was charged with second-offense DUI, driving on a suspended license and driving with burned-out brake lights.
The Boyd County Detention Center website shows Young being held on a $2,500 bond and Knipp’s bond set at $1,000.
(606) 326-2653 |