GREENUP Three men accused of cutting communication cables owned by Kinetic Windstream will attempt to resolve their case by mediation.
Travis Lee Cornett, Gary Thomas, Jr., and Lincoln T. Brown, all of the Morehead area, were indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking and first-degree criminal mischief in February.
The cables, according to the indictment, were valued between $7,000 and $16,000.
Brown also faces a sentence enhancer for prior felony convictions.
On Thursday, the men appeared in Greenup County Circuit Court, all with separate counsel.
Circuit Court Judge Brian McCloud pitched the idea of mediation before an official trial date was selected.
During mediation, the disputing parties will meet before a neutral party to hopefully resolve the issue and reach a deal.
Attorney Jimmy Lyons Jr. said mediation could prove to be beneficial to reach a resolution as opposed to trying the case before a jury.
McCloud said even if mediation doesn’t solve it, it’ll at least clarify the state of the case.