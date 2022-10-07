FLATWOODS September 4, 1962, was a great time of newness and cutting edge technology, and other modern treats at Russell High School.
Principal Frank Firestine, his staff and students started the school year — and a new era —with a beautiful new school situated on a 50-acre tract of land at the Flatwoods/Kenwood (Kenwood later annexed by Russell) juncture at 709 Red Devil Lane in Flatwoods.
The school itself, made with modular construction, and shaped like an E, took up 2.25 acres of floor space, had 44 teaching stations, and facilities designed to handle 1,200 students.
Russell’s first school opened in 1870, but with much local growth the school eventually became too small.
In July 1891, Russell citizens signed a petition to form the Russell Independent Graded School District, that would offer more efficient teaching, and a longer school term.
RHS’s yearbook, Revilonian, printed in the 1963 annual that Russell’s first, “real school building,” opened in January 1892. High school grades were later added, and Russell High School had its very first graduating class of 14 students on May 29, 1918.
In 1921, the Bellefonte Rural School District, and part of the Chinnville (now Raceland-Worthington) Graded School District petitioned to be added to the Russell School District, and both were accepted.
The new school on Red Devil Lane took years of planning. With enrollment quickly growing, a Kentucky Department of Education representative said in 1959, “should be built (school) as soon as possible, and on new centrally located site.”
KDE also said it should serve the entire community. Meetings were held across the school district for public input.
Russell’s board of education, School Superintendent Henry R. Evans, administrative staff and the architect studied plans for two years before they were approved. Total construction cost was just over $833,000 ($7,435,000 in 2022 money). The $9.33 per square foot was well below the 1962 state and national average.
It was a very anticipated day on Oct. 28 when the public was invited to an open house, and dedication ceremonies that were held in the gymnasium. A large crowd was addressed by Ashland Oil Vice President John Fred Williams.
Mathematics, science, language arts, business education, home economics and social studies classes met in the South Wing. Physical education, art, music, drafting and industrial arts classes met in the North Wing, which also featured a gymnasium used for sports, music performances and plays.
The student union, which includes a huge lobby and cafeteria, were placed in between the two wings to cut down on noisy classes like music in the North Wing, from disrupting quiet classes like science in the South Wing.
The student union was used for the new school’s first prom, and was a popular place for club meetings. A stage that has various uses separates the cafeteria and lobby, and was a popular place for students to socialize. It features a partition that can be closed to separate the cafeteria and lobby.
Numia Lee Fouts great new library was used for research, for students to find their favorite book, and had a selection of 25 periodicals, and three newspapers to read. The school even offered its own book store.
“I was born in Russell, and I went to Russell Schools in downtown Russell, graduated at Russell High School, and then I went to college and studied to be a teacher, and came back. and my first year after graduation I was hired as a teacher at Russell. I was there, oh, I guess, 25 years teaching,” said Alice Gail Smith, from RHS Class of 1945.
“The Russell Schools were a home away from home for me all of my life, just about,” Smith said. She said the district had a shortage of primary teachers when she was hired. Smith taught first grade at West Russell Elementary School one year, before teaching fourth grade two years at Advance Elementary School. She taught English and Speech at Russell HS the rest of her career.
“So many of the, quote, kids I taught in high school, they’re grandparents,” Smith said, chuckling.
“My mother was in the first graduating class of Russell High School, 1918. and prior to that, I can’t swear to it, but I don’t think there was a high school in Russell at that time, because some of the students, I think mother maybe went to school in Ironton a couple of years.”
Russell/Flatwoods historian Bill Vallance said that is correct.
“My grandmother Margaret Williams attended high school in Ironton before Russell High School was built.”
Russell schools didn’t have buses then, or a cross country team, but to Williams maybe it felt like they did.
“They rode on a ferry boat to Ironton. The bridge didn’t open until 1922,” Vallance said. The ferry landing was appropriately located on Ferry Street in Russell. “Of course it’s filled in now.”
It was just a few hundred feet downriver from where Ironton-Russell Bridge opened in 1922. Vallance said his grandmother lived 2 or 3 miles from Ferry Street in what is now part of the Raceland-Worthington School District. He said she walked down a railroad track to Russell, took the ferry to Ironton, and then walked to the school.
“The former high school in Ironton was Kingsbury School,” said Pat Fannin. Fannin said the school was on the corner of S. Sixth Street and Vernon Street. “I was in grade school when the old building (former high school) was razed, sometime around 1960.”
Russell students attending KS then was similar to when Fairview Independent School District only offered classes through the eighth grade. Former Fairview students have previously told The Daily Independent they attended Russell HS, or Ashland High School, before Fairview High School opened in the late 1950s.
Robert Evans not only had the excitement of starting high school, but the excitement of being a freshman in a brand new school.
“For our family it was special since my sister Carolyn was a senior that year, and was in the first class to graduate from the new building.”
Carolyn was just one connection to the new school, because the siblings father was Superintendent Evans.
“For my father it was the culmination of several years of planning with the school board, selecting a location, purchasing land, overseeing the construction, and finally seeing the new building open. I believe that the community was excited to see the new building that replaced the old downtown building that was small and aging,” Evans said.
“We were all over (in September 1962) at McDowell, in the junior high,” said Vallance, who began attending RHS in 1963. As a freshman football player, Vallance said he remembers that there were six rooms not used yet. He said the football team used one of the rooms for weight lifting.
Kenneth McCutcheon, one of the top 10 chemists in America visited Colonel Blankeship’s chemistry class to see the new laboratory. The first new trophy at the school was garnered by the majorette squad, after winning a statewide competition. The cheerleading squad received honorable mention in a competition with around 73 other squads.
Russell athletics continued to thrive in 1962-63 school year in their Chicago maroon and white uniforms, in a new home, except the football team, because the new football field wasn’t ready.
After 1961 the team no longer played at Sportsman Field. It was near Russell YMCA and was previously featured in The Daily Independent.
“They played all their home games away,” Vallance said. “About halfway through the season they got to play home. Actually it was the railroad’s field. It (old field) belonged to C&O. I’m not positive, I’m kind of thinking they were paying so much to use it.”
Vallance said C&O had a football team called the Yellow Jackets. Smith said of the old wooden stadium near the Ohio River, “You stood, there were some open bleachers as I remember.”
The team went 6-4 with a new coaching staff led by Heulyn Bishop, and his assistants Robert Pike and Dwight Johnson. Russell has won two football state championships, both coached by Ivan McGlone.
At season’s end in 1962, Eastern State College (now EKU) coach, Glenn Presnell, former owner of two NFL records and NFL champion, presented the season ball to Jim Weeks, who had already been named captain of the 1963 Red Devils.
Basketball coach Marvin Meredith and his team beat rival Ironton twice. They avenged a 52-51 nail biting loss to Ashland, by knocking off the Tomcats in a first round thriller 55-52, on the way to winning their third straight NEKC Tournament. Other highlights included an overtime victory over Boyd County, 52-47.
The Red Devils finished the season in the second round of the regional tournament losing 61-57 to University Breckenridge, (former school at Morehead State University). Russell finished 25-7, and Meredith was district coach of the year. Revered author Jesse Stuart presented the district runner-up trophy to the Red Devils co-captains.
In the spring Connie Hale was regional tennis champion. The baseball team were regional champions, and the golf team were NEKC runners up. Bob Stout qualified for the state track and field meet in100 yard dash.
Through the years RHS has been joined on Red Devil Lane by Russell Middle School, Russell Area Technical Center and Russell Primary School. Excellent facilities for the girls’ tennis, boys’ tennis, softball and baseball teams adorn the campus.
“The school continues to be a hub of community activities,” Evans said. Upgrades to classrooms and facilities have been added when necessary.
There is some interesting info about the Flatwoods/Russell border.
“Russell takes in the vocational school, and then the line goes out aways to where the softball field is, then it cuts back towards the road, and then down the back of the fence, and then comes across the football field, and across the middle school,” said Vallance, former member of Flatwoods Fire Department, explaining that the football field, and middle school are in two cities.
Academics has always been very important at Russell HS and their academic teams have won numerous competitions. Monica Marks from RHS Class of 2004 was a prestigious Rhodes Scholar. One very exciting thing happened in the new RHS’s 30 Anniversary school year.
With the worldwide success of 1979 graduate, Billy Ray Cyrus’s “Achy Breaky Heart,” Cyrus filmed a segment at RHS on Dec. 15, 1992, for “Billy Ray Cyrus Dreams Come True,” an hour long special that aired on ABC on Feb. 17, 1993. The Class of ‘63 finished their RHS experiences with the senior trip that took graduates to Washington DC and New York City.