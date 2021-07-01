The Greenup County Masonic Lodge will open up a historic cornerstone on Saturday, in commemoration of the July 4 holiday.
“That cornerstone was laid where what most people who live in the City of Greenup know as Stoneside Apartments,” Barry Eastham said. “That building burned last year. We requested the stone from the county, and they were gracious enough to give it to us. And we requested it from them with the plans to open it on the Fourth of July weekend.”
“We have kept is sealed,” Eastham said of the cornerstone. “And I have been telling everyone that it is in an ‘undisclosed location,’” he said.
That location, he said good-naturedly, might involve someone’s back yard and possibly the shade of a walnut tree. But the cornerstone’s integrity is being preserved so that the entire community can share in the thrill of a decades-old time capsule.
“What we know as Stoneside Apartments was one of 12 projects completed by the WPA in the 1930s in Greenup County. When built, it was originally the Greenup County Grade School,” Eastham said. “And it was built to replace the original school that sat on that site.”
“I have never seen a picture of that original school,” Eastham said. “But our lodge records indicate that there is a picture of the previous school before the 1937 flood in that cornerstone.”
There is a vault inside the cornerstone, and Eastham said he hopes it has maintained its integrity through the long years and that the contents have been preserved as intended.
“So, we really hope the contents are intact because that picture is one thing that I am really looking forward to seeing,” Eastham said.
Eastham said after the cornerstone is opened, the plan going forward is to display the contents at the main branch of the Greenup County Library on Main Street in downtown Greenup.
The Greenup Library will provide a showcase for displaying what is a direct link to Greenup County history circa June 10, 1939.
“We would like everyone to show up for the opening,” Eastham said. “This is a wonderful piece of history for the entire area.”
The opening of the cornerstone time capsule allows a means of reaching backwards in time, and sharing moments with those who walked our streets long before we set foot upon them.