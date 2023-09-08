ASHLAND Gov. Andy Beshear will join Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins and leadership of the Ashland police and fire departments for a memorial ceremony at the Delta Hotels by Marriott at 8:30 a.m. Monday to remember the lives lost in the terrorist attacks on that day in 2001.
Fire Chief Steve Alley and Police Chief Todd Kelley will deliver heartfelt reflections on the significance of the day and the enduring unity that emerged from the tragedy, according to a Visit AKY release.
“Twenty-two years ago, our country and our lives were forever changed," Gov. Beshear said. "We lost so many Americans on Sept. 11, including one of my classmates. Now, every year, we come together to remember, to grieve for those lost and to honor the heroism of the brave first responders who went straight toward danger to help as many people as possible. But we also unite as Americans to say we will never tolerate terrorism or hate in this great country. Because this day reminds us to be better and to lead with love.”
In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, the governor has directed flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Monday in commemoration of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance and in honor of those lost in the 9/11 attacks.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend the ceremony and join in honoring the memory of those who lost their lives, as well as the selflessness displayed by first responders and heroes who stepped up to help their fellow citizens in a time of crisis, stated the release.