Several took part in the Memorial Lantern Launch at the Flatwoods City Park on Sunday, Dec. 4. It is an annual event.
Memorial Lantern Launch
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- The deer of a lifetime: Greenup County man slays beast of a buck
- Judge refuses leniency in Dummitt DUI case
- 'Ambassador for his community, city and Commonwealth'
- UPDATE: Nursing home care in question
- Man turns self in on manslaughter
- Fans push back at board over coach removal
- UPDATE: Union cut out of KDMC day before merger finalized
- City attorney: Revitalize Russell pulling out of Railroad Days
- Getting it worked out: New gym open in Russell
- Fannins pass on flame: Rams football special to father-son duo
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.