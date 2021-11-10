The setting: Fort Benning, Georgia, at noon, on May 3, 2017.
In scanning the mess hall filled with fellow veterans, retired high school science teacher Dan Schlecht noticed a figure ambling some 30 feet away with the aid of forearm crutches. Schlecht had come to this reunion of the 50th infantry regiment to reconnect with old friends and in hope of finding out what had happened to a fellow soldier whom he had met briefly in combat some five decades earlier. Schlecht was now confident he had found him.
Despite his years and a missing limb, Tom Keelin, a former college football and basketball recruit, appeared fit. He sat down at a table, unaware he was about to re-meet the combat medic who had saved his life in Vietnam. Keelin, of Boyd County, had also come to this reunion for a purpose. As a Baptist pastor, he had for many years selflessly helped congregants deal with life’s tribulations. He now hoped for his own sake to reconcile difficult memories and to reconnect with men alongside whom he had served in Vietnam.
Schlecht and Keelin had both led lives which were extensions of their service and sacrifice in Vietnam.
Dan from Dakota
Born in Jamestown, North Dakota, and raised in Wimbledon, North Dakota, Schlecht was eventually selected for advanced training as a combat medic at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.
Schlecht flourished during his training. He was recognized for his leadership and was designated a squad leader. It seemed upon completion of his training that he was destined for Vietnam combat and an uncertain future. But then the improbable happened. He was randomly selected for duty in Europe and was shipped to Germany in December 1967.
It was at this time, though, that Schlecht learned a younger brother, Pat, in the Navy, had been deployed to Vietnam. Dan decided he could not in good conscience drink lager at Oktoberfest while a brother served in a war zone. He requested a transfer to Vietnam. His request was granted and he was transferred to Vietnam in August 1968.
Catlettsburg’s Keelin
Tom Keelin was raised some 1,200 miles from Dan’s hometown. Catlettsburg, Kentucky, differs markedly from Wimbledon in topography and climate. Strategically situated on the banks of a large tributary of the Ohio River and well served by rail transportation, Catlettsburg enjoys an economic footprint which belies its population of some 1,800, as is evidenced by the coal barges which routinely populate the banks of the Big Sandy River on the town’s eastern edge.
Like Schlecht, Keelin also had the advantage of being raised in a strong family. His parents’ mettle had been forged in the Great Depression. His dad had worked in CCC camps during the 1930s and had served in the Navy during WWII. Tom Sr. and Pauline Keelin were solidly grounded in religious values and a strong sense of right and wrong, and by extension, so were Tom Jr. and his younger brother and sister.
Keelin enjoyed sports. He especially excelled in football and basketball while at Catlettsburg High School. As a senior, he set the then high school record in Kentucky with five touchdown receptions in a game. In describing Keelin’s senior season, sports writer John McGill noted that Keelin had “ … completed one of the most sensational offensive end performances in the history of Kentucky high school football.” At 6-foot-2, Keelin had the athletic frame and speed that interested college coaches.
Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, in particular, was considering him for a football scholarship; at least until he was injured in a motorcycle accident. His injuries, particularly to his left wrist, precluded college athletics. He enrolled instead at Ashland Community College. He completed his sophomore year before hiring on with the Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad.
Tom meets Linda
Tom remembers when he first laid eyes on Linda. He was at The Steakhouse Restaurant in Catlettsburg and saw her at another table. They started dating and were married in early ’68. He was drafted and entered the Army in April. Following basic training at Fort Knox and advanced infantry training at Fort Polk, he was deployed to Vietnam in August 1968.
Tom to ’Nam
When Keelin and Schlecht deployed to Vietnam in the latter half of 1968, they were each assigned to the 1st battalion (mechanized), 50th Infantry Regiment (“1/50”) which had recently been transferred to a base at An Khe, Camp Radcliff. The battalion’s mission was specific: to guard a section of Highway 19, the main artery which spanned South Vietnam’s central highlands from the South China Sea in the east to the Cambodian border in the west. It was critically important to protect the highway in order to ensure adequate supply of allied units operating in the northern half of South Vietnam.
As battalion commander of the 1/50 during Schlecht’s and Keelin’s Vietnam service, Major Jim Woodall of College Station, Texas, had his work cut out for him. The battalion was understrength and its personnel losses during the prior year had not been replenished. Further, Woodall’s 1/50 was at a disadvantage borne out of its tactical situation. It was confronted by a formidable NVA regiment whose sole objective was to disrupt traffic along Highway 19. Just as Highway 19 was a stationary target, by extension so too was the American combat unit tasked with its protection.
In order to ensure that supply convoys reached their destinations, it was the 1/50’s job to anticipate enemy attacks on Highway 19. To accomplish this, night ambush squads were deployed along the highway, both to engage the enemy and to warn of threatening activity. Additionally, each morning a road-clearing force would patrol the highway to unearth and dispose of enemy mines laid the night before. The NVA often targeted these units.
In the very early morning hours of Jan.15, 1969, battalion night patrols reported threatening activity in the vicinity of Highway 19.
At day break on the 15th, the task force embarked on its mission from LZ Schuller which was astride Highway 19. The weather was dreary and cold. There were five tracked vehicles, the 4 APCs and the tank.
Keelin manned an M60 machine gun in the last APC. Corporal Ray Cheneweth from Dove Creek, Colorado, stood beside him.
The group progressed westerly and all was well. But only for a while. After traveling for several miles, they came upon mounds of debris which had been strewn over the highway. All came to a halt. After the platoon probed the mounds of dirt to make sure they did not mask land mines, the convoy resumed travel. Shortly thereafter, the lead APC crested a hill and suddenly came to a halt. The lead driver had seen that a culvert in the road on the reverse slope had been blown. He instinctively spun his vehicle around and attempted to sound an alarm — just in time to avoid the worst effects of an incoming rocket that glanced off the swiveling APC’s right corner frontal plate, but too late to avoid the general mayhem which ensued.
Suddenly, enemy mortars, heavy machine guns, rocketry and small arms fire cascaded on the column. All senses were assaulted. Sounds of incoming weaponry intermingled with shouts, screams and impacting noises from the targeted tracks. Smoke from exploding ordinance enveloped the tracks.
Early in the assault, a hollow-shaped rocket found its mark inside Keelin’s APC. It seared its way through the APC’s outer skin and exploded. Keelin felt intense heat and then fell unconscious. After some time, perhaps only moments later, he awoke. His lower left leg was lying aside him at a crazy angle. He could see the exposed remains of his left femur stump. Surprisingly, he felt no pain in his leg, at least not immediately.
Mercifully, endorphins had kicked in and spared him temporarily from the pain of his maiming. However, the rocket’s blast had forced shock waves of highly pressurized gas into his body’s interior cavities and caused such intense stomach pain that Keelin momentarily thought his worst injuries were internal.
He then noticed a motionless Cheneweth lying next to him, eyes open but unresponsive.
Moments later, squad mate Gordon Wimmet of Lake George, New York, himself wounded, seized Keelin by his shoulders and half-dragged and half-carried his broken body from the APC. Keelin lay with other casualties on the berm alongside the road. He remembers a soldier pausing over him before announcing in a barely audible voice, “This one’s a goner.” Although he continued to be exposed to incoming fire, Keelin could only think of his wife and the infant daughter whom, absent a miracle, he would never meet. He silently prayed to God that He take care of his family.
Remembering the mantra ingrained into him at Ft. Sam Houston, “Stabilize and evacuate”, Schlecht was absorbed in his life-saving mission and oblivious to the pandemonium around him.
By the time Schlecht met Keelin that morning, Kelin had been moved to the back of a ¾-ton pickup truck. Despite incoming fire, the truck was intact except its tires had been shot out. Keelin suffered silently, moving in and out of consciousness. Schlecht assessed his injuries. Aside from his traumatically amputated left leg, Keelin had significant shrapnel injuries to his upper right leg, but there did not appear to be any right leg femoral artery involvement. At least not that Schlecht could detect. On the plus side, Keelin was breathing normally and was lucid.
Schlecht’s primary concern was Keelin would soon go into hemorrhagic shock. The intense heat of the rocket blast had partially cauterized the left leg stump and so had reduced the bleeding, but Schlecht needed to prevent any further blood loss. He took a tourniquet from his medic pack and tightly cinched it around Keelin’s left leg stump. He injected Keelin with a syrette of morphine to deaden the pain.
Schlecht pinned the empty syrette to Keelin’s shirt, thereby alerting any subsequent handlers that he had already been injected with morphine. Any additional morphine this day would likely be deadly. Schlecht was now reminded by nearby moans that others required his attention. He told Keelin he had to leave him but that he would return before his medevac.
Schlecht then arranged a helicopter medevac. He attended to other wounded before returning to Keelin.
Keelin awakened three days after arriving at the hospital. He learned from his physicians that it had been “touch and go” and that he had nearly lost both legs. Doctors told him that in addition to severing his left leg at mid-femur, the rocket’s blast had caused much injury to the bone, nerves and tissue in the remnant left leg stump. It had also caused substantial shrapnel injury to the nerves and vascular tissue of his right leg, coming within millimeters of necessitating a surgical amputation.
On the same day Keelin awakened following surgery, a Western Union telegram was delivered to a residence in Ashland, Kentucky. Linda Keelin was informed that her husband, Army PFC Thomas Keelin, had been wounded in action, had lost his left leg and was under the care of physicians at the U.S. Military hospital at Camp Radcliff, An Khe, the Republic of South Vietnam. The telegram promised to update Linda with further information as it became available.
God willing, she and Baby Melissa would have their husband and father back … alive.
Back home
Keelin was transferred to Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C. on March 1. On March 9, Linda, Baby Melissa and Tom’s parents arrived to celebrate Keelin’s birthday the next day. Despite his skeletal appearance at 115 pounds, Tom’s spirits were high. he had survived Vietnam and had returned home.
Two days before Keelin’s family arrived at Walter Reed, Schlecht, still in Vietnam, was wounded by mortar fire, earning him a second purple heart.
In returning to civilian life, Keelin believed God had saved his life for a purpose. He strove to make his life more meaningful. In 1977, he joined with others in starting the Faith Independent Baptist Church in Ashland. In his capacity as pastor, he aims to help others in their pilgrimage through life.
During their reunion at Fort Benning, Schlecht and Keelin shared cell phone photos of family and reminisced about Vietnam and their lives afterward. As citizen-soldiers, they each sensed the strong common bond of their military service. They did not talk about politics. Soldiers had gone to war in Vietnam, not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans. And as Americans, they celebrated their reunion.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Writer Ron Fischer thanks 50th infantry unit historian and Vietnam infantry veteran Jim Shepard of Cape Coral, Florida, for granting him access to the regiment’s documents and photos, including After Action Reports and Daily Journals. Shepard has for many years been dedicated to preserving the memory and legacy of our Vietnam War veterans. Author also thanks Jack Noble of El Cerrito, California, and other A Company veterans who helped inform author’s telling of the Jan. 15 firefight.