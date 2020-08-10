Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s ReStore raised $3,200 through the online auction this week of a sign from the popular podcast “My Brother, My Brother and Me.” The 7-by-4-foot steel sign was recently donated to the ReStore by an unknown donor, and was originally listed for sale on the ReStore Facebook page.
ReStore manager JB Miller was familiar with the popular podcast, which was created by Huntington natives and brothers Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy and partially filmed in Huntington. The sign was used on the set of the podcast that aired on the now defunct NBC streaming platform Seeso.
After viewing the post online, Sydney McElroy, Justin’s wife, offered to use the family’s vast network to raise significantly more money through eBay. After the listing appeared on Monday, Aug. 3, the bids started to grow dramatically, and by Tuesday afternoon the top bid was $2,570.
The winning bid of $3,200 was made Friday morning by Wade Atkinson, of Seattle, and he’ll be making arrangements to pick up the sign and take it back to Washington in the next week or so. He will also receive a certificate of authenticity verifying the sign’s use on the show from Justin McElroy.
“We are thrilled to raise much more than we had hoped for through this online auction, “ Miller said. “We truly appreciate the support and encouragement of the McElroy family. Their show has a tremendous following and being able to share this item on a worldwide platform brought so much more attention to our organization than we could’ve received through our own Facebook posts.”