ASHLAND Founded in 1932 in Ashland, Members Choice Credit Union has hired a leader who aligns with its plan for growth, according to a news release.
Members Choice has welcomed Jason Suman as President and Chief Executive Officer. He brings with him nearly 30 years in the financial industry. Suman has led teams in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia, and has carried leadership roles in almost every facet of the financial services industry, including retail banking, consumer lending, mortgage lending, collections, business services, treasury management, commercial lending and executive leadership, according to the release.
"Members can expect a warm greeting and outstanding service, and I couldn't be happier to work with such an excellent group of people that are the foundation of this credit union," Suman said. "The board and the team have built a purpose-driven organization that strives to fulfill the credit union difference by serving the entire community. I look forward to being part of Members Choice Credit Union's next chapter as we continue to impact the lives of people in our service area.”