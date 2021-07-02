ASHLAND Members Choice scholarships worth $1,000 each are awarded annually by the credit union to member-owners who are graduating high school and plan to attend an accredited college, community college or university. This year's recipients are as follows:
• Alexis Marcum, the daughter of Joe and Angela Marcum of Ashland. Marcum graduated from Boyd County High School and will be attending Eastern Kentucky University with plans to major in Nursing.
• Bailee Smith, the daughter of Cheryl and Kevin Smith of Worthington. Smith graduated from Russell High School and will be attending the University of Kentucky with plans to major in Biology.
• Benjamin Acuff, the son of Aaron and Stacy Acuff of Ashland. Acuff graduated from Ashland Blazer High School and will be attending Northern Kentucky University with plans to major in Computer Science.
• Carolyn Whitt, the daughter of Susan and Kevin Whitt of Ashland. Whitt graduated from Russell High School and will be attending Kentucky Christian University with plans to major in Nursing.
• Nathan Sean Conley, the son of Darrell and Carlynna Conley of Flatwoods. Conley graduated from Russell High School and will be attending Georgetown College with plans to major in Business.
• Eliza Crawford, the daughter of Russell and Moriah Crawford of Ashland. Crawford graduated from Rose Hill High school and will be attending Asbury University with plans to major in Biology.
• Elijah Pridemore, the son of Aaron and Lisa Pridemore of Ashland. Pridemore graduated from Russell High School and will be attending the University of Kentucky with plans to major in Engineering.
• Grace Stubblefield, the daughter of Melonie and Walter Stubblefield of Ashland. Stubblefield graduated from Boyd County High school while attending the Craft Academy for Excellence & Mathematics at Morehead University. She will continue to attend Morehead University with plans to major in Biomedical science.
• Graden McNeil, the son of Brian and Ginger McNeil of Ashland. McNeil graduated from Boyd County High School and will be attending Morehead University.
• Hannah Allen, the daughter of Tanya and Mike Allen of Greenup. Allen graduated from Russell High School and will be attending the University of Kentucky with plans to major in Biology.
• Jackson Rowe, the son of James and Jennifer Rowe of Ironton. Rowe graduated from St Joseph’s Central High School and will be attending Marshall University with plans to major in Pre-Med.
• Max Weber, the son of Nick and MaryBeth Weber of Ironton. Weber graduated from St Joseph’s Central High School and will be attending Marshall University.
• Olivia Parsons, the daughter of Trey and Lora Parsons of Ashland. Parsons graduated from Boyd County High School and will be attending Asbury University with plans to major in Spanish Education.
The Members Choice Employee Scholarship, also worth $1,000, is awarded annually to family members of a Members Choice employee, retired employee or volunteer. The recipients are as follows:
• Alex Boggs, the grandson of retiree Betty Boggs of Ashland. Boggs graduated from Russell High School and will be attending Eastern Kentucky University with plans to major in Occupational Security.
• Kaylee Darnell, the granddaughter of Volunteer Director Gary Darnell of Ironton. Darnell graduated from Wheelersburg High School and will be attending the University of Rio Grande with plans to major in Radiation Technology.
• Olivia Arthur, the granddaughter of previous Volunteer Director Gary Arthur of Ashland. Arthur graduated from Ashland Blazer High School and will be attending Eastern Kentucky University with plans to major in Nursing.
• Rachel Pierce, the daughter of Barbera Pierce, MSR, of Raceland. Pierce graduated from Raceland-Worthington High School and will be attending the University of Louisville with plans to major in Vocal Performance.
• Dalton Gray, the grandson of previous Volunteer Director Jennifer Gray of Lexington. Gray graduated from Ashland Blazer High School and will be attending East Tennessee State with plans to major in Microbiology.
• Evan Waggener, the Grandson of Volunteer Director Ken Smith of Ashland. Waggener graduated from Martha Layne Collins High School and will be attending Campbellsville University with plans to major in Marketing.
• Isabelle McCloud, the granddaughter of retiree Mary Carpenter of Worthington. McCloud graduated from Craft Academy High School and will be attending the University of Kentucky with plans to major in Marketing.
• Rockney T White, the grandson of the late board chair Rusty White of Ironton. White graduated from Ironton High School and will be attending Ohio University.
• Sydney Hieneman, the daughter of Volunteer Director Rod Hieneman of Flatwoods. Hieneman graduated from Russell High School and will be attending the University of Kentucky with plans to major in Neuroscience.