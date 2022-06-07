ASHLAND Members Choice Credit Union recently awarded 20 scholarships to help student member-owners meet higher education goals.
Members Choice began establishing scholarship funds about two decades ago to benefit member-owners attaining a post-secondary education. MC received more than 60 applications for this year's awards. Members Choice Scholarship Program has awarded $167,000 to date. The 2022 Scholarship Program will award an additional $20,000, bringing our total to $187,000 awarded to local students.
Members Choice 2022 Scholarship Winners - $1,000 each
• Allison Rulen, the daughter of Lynette Rulen of Greenup. Rulen graduated from Russell High School and will be attending the University of Kentucky with plans to major in Human Health Science.
• Caleb Campbell, the son of Tonya & James Campbell of Flatwoods. Campbell graduated from Ashland Paul G. Blazer High School and will be attending Morehead State University with plans to major in Nursing.
• Cameron Brown, the son of Jay Qualls of Ashland. Brown, graduated from Ashland Paul G. Blazer High School and will be attending Morehead State University with plans to major in Biology.
• Caroline Caudill, the daughter of Phillip & Kathy Caudill of Ashland. Caudill graduated from Ashland Paul G. Blazer High School and will be attending Morehead State University with plans to major in Elementary Education.
• Charlee Billions, the daughter of Dava Billions of Worthington. Billions graduated from Raceland-Worthington High School and will be attending Eastern Kentucky University with plans to major in Psychology.
• Connor Waller, the son of Douglas & Tonya Waller of Ironton. Waller graduated from Saint Joseph Central High School and will be attending Marshall University with plans to major in Political Science.
• Elijah Rowe, the son of Jimmy & Jenny Rowe of Ironton. Rowe graduated from Saint Joseph Central High School. He will be attending Shawnee State University with plans to major in Computer Engineering.
• Emma Ruark, the daughter of David & Mary Kay Ruark of Raceland. Ruark graduated from Greenup County High School and will be attending the University of Kentucky with plans to major in Integrated Strategic Communications.
• Hailie Gullett, the daughter of Erin & Matt Gullett of Ashland. Gullett graduated from Ashland Paul G. Blazer High School and will be attending Ashland Community and Technical College with plans to major in Elementary Education.
• Jacob Sloan, the son of Matt & Kelli Sloan of Ironton. Sloan graduated from Ironton High School and will be attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University with plans to major in Biology (Pre-Med).
• James Campbell, the son of Tonya & James Campbell of Flatwoods. Campbell graduated from Ashland Paul G. Blazer High School and will be attending Marshall University with plans to major in Biology.
• Jeremy Crawford, the son of Russell & Moriah Crawford of Ashland. Crawford graduated from Rose Hill Christian School and will be attending Morehead State University with plans to major in Biology (Pre-Med).
• Josalynn Bush, the daughter of Brian & Kim Bush of Grayson. Bush graduated from East Carter High School and will be attending Morehead State University with plans to major in Psychology.
• Kayla Coffee, the daughter of Robert & Kathy Coffee of Raceland. Coffee graduated from Raceland-Worthington High School and will be attending the University of Kentucky with plans to major in Psychology.
• Lynzi Justice, the daughter of John & Susan Justice of Ashland. Justice graduated from Raceland-Worthington High School and will be attending the University of Kentucky with plans to major in Marketing.
• Maxwell Coburn, the son of Angela & David Coburn of Greenup. Coburn graduated from Russell High School and will be attending Morehead State University.
• Tiffany Amos, the daughter of Rachel Amos of Catlettsburg. Amos graduated from Boyd County High School and will be attending the University of Kentucky with plans to major in Psychology.
• Tristen Sexton, the son of James & Jessica Sexton of Webbville. Sexton graduated from East Carter High School and will be attending the University of Louisville with plans to major in Business.
• Zane Christian, the son of Ryan Christian of Ashland. Christian graduated from Ashland Paul G. Blazer High School and will be attending the University of Louisville with plans to major in Chemical Engineering.
Members Choice Employee 2022 Scholarship Winner - $1,000
The Members Choice Employee Scholarship is awarded annually to family members of a Members Choice employee, retired employee, or volunteer.
• Cameron Hovis, the granddaughter of Deb Hovis, Mortgage Clerk, of Louisa. Hovis graduated from Lawrence County High School and will be attending Ashland Community and Technical College with plans to major in Cosmetology.