GREENUP Members Choice Credit Union members in Greenup will have a new temporary place to do their banking as a new office is being constructed, according to a press release.
Members Choice Credit Union announced it is opening a temporary location at 226 Main Street (neighbors to Music’s Funeral Home) in Greenup on Monday, April 10.
Beginning April 10, the temporary office will feature a complete financial service lobby a mile from the construction site. Business hours will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is located in the back of the building, according to Members Choice. Business hours will expand once the new office is complete. The new construction will take place at the corner of Lil Way and Archey Way.
"The construction of our newest office in Greenup is a positive step for the community and our organization," said Project Manager Perry Blake. "This temporary location reinforces our commitment to serving the banking needs of our members and our true excitement to be a part of the community."
