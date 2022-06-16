ASHLAND Members Choice Credit Union announced it is welcoming the entire FIVCO community for its annual Member Appreciation Day, set for Thursday, July 14.
The event will occur from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Central Avenue branch back parking lot. It is at 1401 Central Ave.
“Member Appreciation Day is always a great day for our staff and community,” CEO Cheryl Deborde said. “We are excited to be celebrating our 90th year and are excited to welcome the community this year for some fun, refreshments and great giveaways. Member Appreciation Day is one way we can say thank you to our current and potential members.
“With a community-focused approach to member service, credit unions are recognized as a force for positive economic and social change. We always have our members’ best interest at heart.”
There will be a small celebration at each branch location on July 14. Complimentary cookies will be served, and chances to win giveaways. Shredding services will be available at each location as well, according to MCCU.
Also featured at the event: Inflatables, face painting, discounts from community vendors, Kona Ice and other food and beverage items.