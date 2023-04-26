GREENUP Members Choice Credit Union’s president/CEO half-joked that in the 92 years of the financial establishment’s existence, customers have spent 90 of them pleading for a branch in Greenup.
Well, the long wait is just about over.
“We can’t wait to be here,” Deborde said.
Shovels and hard hats were out as Members Choice broke ground on its Greenup branch on Wednesday morning.
According to Senior Vice President Perry Blake, the branch will cover 3,500 square feet and will be a “full-service institution with a drive-thru. It’s specifically catered to the people here in Greenup County.”
K4 Architecture, which is based in Cincinnati, will spearhead the project.
K4 President Jeff Klump said K4 is “honored to be involved in a project like this, and to see our vision and their vision and dream become a reality.”
Tiffany Black, Marketing a Business Development Manager, said the credit union is “growing by leaps and bounds,” citing the fact that a branch is being built in Grayson as well. It also opened one in Whitesburg recently.
“No slowing us down, either,” Black said.
Blake said Members Choice is “devoted to use local labor to build this branch. We want to use people in our communities to build these branches together.”
He said it will be a “fairly speedy build.”
Members Choice Board Chair Don Neikirk said that “with a new branch, we’ll be able to serve our members better and hopefully be a little more efficient in this area. We can’t wait to be involved in the community.”
The Greenup branch is on Lil Way beyond the Marathon gas station from U.S. 23.