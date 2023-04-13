GRAYSON Members Choice Credit Union will host the monthly Inaugural Street Rods Car Show starting Saturday, April 29.
The free event will take place April 29 and May 20 at 114 Interstate Drive in Grayson from 5-9 p.m.
Once construction is complete at the new Members Choice Grayson office, the car show will move to 438 Interstate Drive, Grayson, starting June 24 for the Rodorama event.
Attendees can enjoy classic, muscle, and modern show cars, get a bit to eat at one of the food trucks, and families can enjoy activities in the Family Fun Zone. The Family Fun Zone will feature fun for all ages that vary each month, including inflatables, scavenger hunts, car bingo and car races.
Car clubs and owners can register for the car show starting at 4 p.m. for $5 and will be entered for a chance to win one of the 16 door prizes. Visitors can enter at 5 p.m. and plan to see Antique, Modern, Muscle, Street, Stock, Modified and Imported autos.
All proceeds from the event will support the Citizen Veterans Association and its mission to serve local veterans through travel, improvement of local parks, and community education.
To learn more about the Members Choice Street Rods event, call Jessica D. Brown at (502) 308-2442.
Event dates are as follows: April 29, May 20, June 24, July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 30, and Oct. 21.