2 named 2022 Pres. Scholars
LEXINGTON
Two Kentucky high school students from Lexington have been named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars.
Grayson N. Kemplin, who attends Henry Clay High School, and McKenna Sun, who attends Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, were among 161 high school seniors from across the nation to be recognized Wednesday by U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.
The award recognizes students for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.
meetings
Monday
Carter County Board of Education, 6 p.m. Regular session, 228 S. Carol Malone Blvd., Grayson.
Tuesday
Olive Hill City Council, 6 p.m. Regular session, Olive Hill Senior/Community Center.
Thursday
Raceland-Worthington Board of Education, 9:30 a.m. Regular session, district central office.
Staff, wire reports