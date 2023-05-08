Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.