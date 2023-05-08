ASHLAND The Boyd County Board of Education meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. today at the Central Office Annex has been postponed until May 16.
This meeting is to review and discuss the budget for the 2023-2024 school year.
Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 3:42 pm
