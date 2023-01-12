Name: William Adams
Position: Reporter
Time with TDI: 1 week (full time)
Work number: (606) 326-2658
Email: wadams@dailyindependent.com
When I graduated from Morehead State University in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in English Education, I assumed my path in life would be traveled in the classroom. In 2016, however, I decided to make a career change and return to MSU to pursue a degree in convergent media (MSU’s name for a combination of broadcasting, journalism, filmmaking, editing, etc.).
During my time there, I got to work in several different areas of media. I developed short documentaries, produced radio ads, edited short films, and created my own late night show which aired for three seasons on MSUTV.
Along with all of those opportunities that came at MSU, I was fortunate enough to take several journalism classes with John Flavell. In these classes I developed an instant attraction to news writing.
After graduating in 2019, and immediately dealing with the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, I eventually found myself writing freelance for The Daily Independent covering sports across the 16th Region, beginning in the spring of 2021.
I’ve learned a lot about the specifics of sports writing through this experience, thanks in large part to the guidance of Zack Klemme and Matthew Sparks, who patiently corrected the inevitable mistakes that found their way into my pieces (mostly somewhere in the box score).
I officially started full-time with The Daily Independent on Jan. 7, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds as I continue to grow as a writer and journalist.