Name: Nathan Reynolds
Position: Graphic designer
Time with TDI: 3 1/2 years
Work number: (606) 326-2617
Email: nreynolds@dailyindependent.com
Directly after graduating from Shawnee State University in May 2019, I started my job here at The Daily Independent as a graphic designer.
The main paper that I focus on is The Meadville Tribune in Pennsylvania, one of the many newspapers we design for at our hub. Though I mainly design for Meadville, from time to time I do help out with some small ads or magazine layouts for The Daily Independent.
It is very rewarding to hear back from the people in Meadville when they are satisfied with my ad designs. I have been happily married to my wife, Kendra, since July 2019, and we currently reside in Flatwoods.