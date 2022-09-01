Position: Publisher
Time with TDI: 32 years
Work number: (606) 326-2601
Email: lcallihan@dailyindependent.com
Hello, I am Lisa Callihan, Publisher of The Daily Independent.
My career started at the newspaper in August 1990 as an accounting clerk. I worked in that position for several years before moving on to become business manager, then audience development director, general manager and now my current position.
I graduated from Ashland Technical College in December 2001 with an Associate degree in Applied Science with a strong accounting background.
I currently live in Flatwoods with my husband, Richard, of 39 years. We have two daughters, Cortney and Casey, and two granddaughters, Barrett and Crosli.
It is my goal to ensure we deliver the best possible product to our subscribers each day we publish by providing great local content and information that will keep you informed of what’s happening in local government, schools and news across the commonwealth and nation.
If I can ever be of assistance please don’t hesitate to drop me an email, give me a call or stop by the office for a quick chat. I would love to hear what interests you and how we can make your hometown paper better.
My email is lcallihan@dailyindependent.com, my direct line is (606) 326-2601 and our address is 226 17th Street, Ashland, KY, 41105.