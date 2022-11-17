Position: Compositor
Time with TDI: 4 months
Work number: (606)-326-2639
Email: khager@dailyindependent.com
I started my journey in the newspaper business almost five years ago, and found a job I can call home.
When I was younger, I started out not being able to find my place in the work world. I had your typical restaurant jobs — you know, flipping burgers or anything in a fast food joint.
I even had a job at the only mothball plant in the country, which happened to be in Kenova, West Virginia.
I remember I was a couple months without a job and landed one at the Herald-Dispatch working in the mailroom, putting the newspaper together.
I wanted to try to work myself up and do something else for the company. Eventually, I did. I got offered a pre-press position.
After doing that for some time, there was a position that opened at The Daily Independent for a somewhat similar job and I applied. I heard back the same day that I landed the job.
So, now I work on the layout of the paper, the TV magazine and special sections. I’m very lucky and happy to have the opportunity that I have had and continue to have with TDI.
When I’m not working, I’m usually catching up on a good horror flick or hanging with my daughter.
I have two human kids and four furry kids — two dogs, a cat and a ferret.
I haven’t been at TDI very long, but I feel like I’m home and can’t wait to see what’s in store for me next.