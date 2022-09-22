Position: Classified Sales Representative, Legal Notice Representative
Time with TDI: 30 years
Work number: (606) 326-2625
Email: kwhite@dailyindependent.com
I enter the classified ads into our system, set up ads for the service directory, make calls for renewals of ads and more.
As the legal notice representative, I handle the legal ads to be published from the email acknowledgement, to sending the ad to graphics for setting, to proofing, to scheduling the ad, to providing tear sheets and affidavits.
In 2020, I also began selling to retail accounts, setting up their ads and scheduling; and sometimes, collecting payments.
On June 1 of this year, I celebrated by 30th anniversary with The Ashland Daily Independent, as it was known when I was hired. I am a resident of Flatwoods and have one daughter who is married and lives in Berea.
If you need a classified or legal ad, you can call me at (606) 326-2625 or email kwhite@dailyindependent.com.