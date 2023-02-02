Name: Kathie Bryant
Position: Accounting
Time with TDI: 18 years
Work number: (606) 326-2608
Email: kbryant@dailyindependent.com
I have worked here at the newspaper for almost 18 years. I started out in circulation under Nat Speaks. Even though I had been in the newspaper business for several years, I had never worked in circulation, so it was just like starting all over again. After 14 years in circulation, I moved to the accounting department where I am today. Each day is different and I never know what each day will bring!