Position: Copy Editor/Page Designer
Time with TDI: 6.5 years
Work Number: (606) 326-2642
Email: kadkins@dailyindependent.com
More than six years ago, my experience with the newspaper was limited to whatever was in the Sunday comics. Since then, I have learned a great deal about many departments as well as the ins and outs of my own job.
I’m almost certain I could do it in my sleep at this point. The great part, however, is that I’ll never have to, because this job is never boring and constantly keeps me on my toes. The bulk of the editing rests with our esteemed editor, but I still use those skills daily.
Page design is an unexpected joy that I learned from the ground up at TDI under some of the best teachers. Choosing wire stories and figuring out where to place them and how is a fascinating puzzle.
I graduated in 2013 from UK with a bachelor’s degree in English, not knowing this was where the good Lord would guide my path. It has been one of the best things to ever happen in my life.
I came out of my introverted shell here, made some amazing friends and, best of all, met my wonderful husband on the other side of the copy desk.