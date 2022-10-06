Joslyn Potts

JOSLYN POTTS

Position: Graphic Designer

Time with TDI: 10 years

Work number: (606) 326-2633

Email: jpotts@dailyindependent.com

As a graphic designer at The Daily Independent, I am part of an ad hub that uses computers and special software to create ads for multiple newspapers.

I have been with the newspaper for 10 years. I have a bachelor’s of fine arts degree with a visualist concentration. I previously worked at the Portsmouth Daily Times and The Community Common as a graphic designer.

I started my career at The Community Common as a paginator before switching to the graphic design department when an opening became available about a year into my employment.

You can contact me by emailing jpotts@dailyindependent.com!

Tags

Trending Video