Position: Graphic Designer
Time with TDI: 10 years
Work number: (606) 326-2633
Email: jpotts@dailyindependent.com
As a graphic designer at The Daily Independent, I am part of an ad hub that uses computers and special software to create ads for multiple newspapers.
I have been with the newspaper for 10 years. I have a bachelor’s of fine arts degree with a visualist concentration. I previously worked at the Portsmouth Daily Times and The Community Common as a graphic designer.
I started my career at The Community Common as a paginator before switching to the graphic design department when an opening became available about a year into my employment.
You can contact me by emailing jpotts@dailyindependent.com!