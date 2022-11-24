Position: Mailroom foreman
Time with TDI: 36 years
Work number: (606)-326-2669
Email: jmoore@dailyindependent.com
My name is James Moore III. Here at The Daily Independent, I go by “Jimmy.” I started my career here at the newspaper in August 1986 as a mailroom clerk. I was only 17. Later, I became mailroom foreman and machinery mechanic/technician. My specific job duties included overseeing the production of newspapers and keeping machinery in good working order.
My father, James Moore II, was also a foreman and mechanic here at the ADI in the 1970s and ’80s. Along with keeping equipment and machinery intact — and running smoothly — I helped with delivery truck maintenance, training of mailroom clerks and making sure that newspapers were distributed in a timely and fashionable manner complete with correct inserts.
I’m happily married to my best friend, Bobbi. We have one son, Aaron, and a grandson, AJ, who we adore. I’ve spent 36 years here at The Daily Independent and hope to have many more.