Position: Mailroom Clerk
Time with TDI: 35 years
Work number: (606) 326-2669
Email: bwest@dailyindependent.com
Hello readers,
My name is Brenda West and I am a Mailroom Clerk here at The Daily Independent. My job consists of distributing newspapers to our carriers and helping to supply them with everyday needs.
My career at the newspaper began when I was just a young girl back in 1987. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of fulfilling multiple roles and I’ve had the pleasure of working with many different people.
I have served as Mailroom Clerk, Van Delivery Driver, Complaints Personnel, Receiving of Inserts, Switchboard Operator, Customer Service Representative and Maintenance Worker.
In 2001, I was assigned the position of Mailroom Manager, which consisted of overseeing newspaper delivery and planning route distribution, insertion of ads, vehicle equipment maintenance, and the hiring, training and scheduling of mailroom clerks.
I’ve had the pleasure of working with hundreds of employees and newspaper carriers, many who have become lifelong friends. I can honestly say that I’ve had 35 great years at The Daily Independent. I have ink in my blood and I can’t imagine the newspaper not being a part of my life!
In my spare time, I enjoy playing in the creek and riding four-wheelers with my grandson, Luke, or watching shows at The Paramount with my daughter, Holly Jo.