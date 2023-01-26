Benjamin Dean

Name: Benjamin Dean

Position: Graphic designer

Time with TDI: 6 years

Work number: (606) 326-2615

Email: bdean@dailyindependent.com

Hi! I am a professional graphic designer and have been with The Daily Independent for six years — 2015-19 and 2021 to now.

I currently do the advertising for the Star Beacon in Ashtabula, Ohio. I went to Ohio University and graduated with degrees in Electronic Media and Management.

I have a Remote Pilot Certification from the FAA and UX/UI Design certification from the California Institute of the Arts. I enjoy doing landscape and aerial photography.

