Name: Benjamin Dean
Position: Graphic designer
Time with TDI: 6 years
Work number: (606) 326-2615
Email: bdean@dailyindependent.com
Hi! I am a professional graphic designer and have been with The Daily Independent for six years — 2015-19 and 2021 to now.
I currently do the advertising for the Star Beacon in Ashtabula, Ohio. I went to Ohio University and graduated with degrees in Electronic Media and Management.
I have a Remote Pilot Certification from the FAA and UX/UI Design certification from the California Institute of the Arts. I enjoy doing landscape and aerial photography.