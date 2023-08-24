Position: Reporter
Time with TDI: 2 weeks
Work number: (606)-326-2657
Email: ajohnson@dailyindependent.com
Ever since I was in high school, I knew the career I wanted to pursue. I remember watching the news as a kid with my grandpa and saying that would be me some day. Something about being able to highlight the “little voices” and bringing stories alive has made me love the field.
I was raised in South Point, Ohio, and graduated from South Point High School in 2019. I then went on to Marshall University, majoring in broadcast journalism and minoring in political science. I am a senior this year.
I began freelancing for The Daily Independent in April 2021 and fell in love with the surrounding communities and colleagues. Earlier this month, I accepted a full-time position as a reporter here.
I am an award-winning journalist, and have freelanced for several newspapers in the tri-state area, including The Ironton Tribune, The Daily Independent and The Portsmouth Daily Times.
When I am not in the newsroom, you can find me swimming, writing, painting, throwing darts or sitting in a McDonald's drive-thru ordering a Big Mac, of which I eat at least three a week.
Please feel free to reach out to me if you have any news tips or just want to say hello. I love to talk!