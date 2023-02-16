Name: Ashley Fletcher
Position: Office manager
Time with TDI: 13 years
Work Phone: (606) 326-2606
Email: afletcher@dailyindependent.com
In April 2010, I started part-time with our circulation department, working early mornings and weekends taking care of customers calls. Three months later, an opening came up in the accounting department and I moved there as a full-time accounting clerk.
In 2013, I became the office manager. More recently I have taken on work with our accounting hub within CNHI helping with other papers in Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania. I enjoy the work I do and my office is always open for any questions.
I have been married to my husband, Cody, for six years and we have a 3-year-old daughter, Finley, and an 8-year-old cat “fur baby,” Sassy.