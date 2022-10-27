Position: Obituary Specialist
Time with TDI: 8 months
My job with The Daily Independent consists of assisting funeral homes and families with honoring the recently departed in the form of an obituary. My job with the newspaper happened by chance when a friend stated they were looking for someone to answer the phones. At the time I was not employed and wanted to get out of the house since my children were growing up. I quickly went from answering the phones to assisting in circulation, classifieds and obituaries. When the need arose for a full-time obituary specialist, I gladly accepted the position.
I grew up across the river in Ironton, Ohio, and moved to the Ashland area 23 years ago when my husband and I started our family. I graduated from Ironton High School — home of the Fighting Tigers — and following graduation attended Ohio University Southern. My husband and I have three smart, beautiful children who have grown into impressive adults.
While my time at the paper has been short, I am learning a lot and enjoy the people I work with and our customers. If you would have any questions or need info on obituaries give me a call at (606) 326-2633. You can also reach out through email at adennison@dailyindependent.com or obits@dailyindependent.com. It would be my pleasure to help you.