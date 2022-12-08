Position: Editor
Time with TDI: 14 years
Work number: (606)-326-2664
Email: asnyder@dailyindependent.com
Fresh out of the University of Kentucky in the summer of 2007, I landed a pair of part-time jobs in journalism — at WSAZ and The Daily Independent.
Pursuing my passion in sports, I committed to print journalism and learned all about covering high school sports and just how important that is in this area.
Although my job was cut in 2008 due to widespread layoffs in the industry, I decided I would be annoying and persistent, so I pestered former editor Mark Maynard about freelance opportunities to crack back into the business. Thankfully, I managed to do just that and, thanks to Maynard’s and others’ support and guidance, I became a full-time sports writer in 2009. I was the sports editor from 2012-18, managing editor from 2018-19 and have been editor since October 2019.
It’s a challenging yet rewarding job that I know I wouldn’t have without our loyal readers. We live in a special community, of which we believe our newspaper is a key piece. Although we’re much smaller in numbers than when I began about 15 years ago, we have a strong team in place. I enjoy leading this editorial department.
On a personal note, I have been married to my beautiful bride, Kayla, since 2008. We have two children — Tinsley and Brevin. We are proud to be their parents.