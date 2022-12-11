Being named a recipient of a FRYSCKy Coalition Above and Beyond Award does not come easy. The work that generally results in such recognition is often stressful and usually requires a person to work outside their own comfort zone to ensure success for the greater good. Recipients are about “we” and “us” NOT “me” and “I.”
Norma Meek, of Ashland, has personified exemplary service in leadership positions and associations for decades. It is evident she truly must have started as an infant since her tenure in education as a teacher and administrator spans 49 years, 10 of which included the implementation of the first FRYSC statewide sites at Boyd County FRC East.
Her educational background and community organizational skills helped shape the legacy for the national standard for in school community and social services. Her Center was the inaugural award of excellence Dr Harry J. Cowherd winner and served as the mentor for several of her support staff and mentees transitioning into excellent FRYSC Coordinators. She served as the FRYSCKy Coalition President and the first to initiate the legislative call to action for urgent response advocacy to sustain funding for the program during an attempt to reduce funding and Cabinet reassignment.
Today, the FRYSC program remains as the last remaining component of the Kentucky Education Reform Act of 1990 and according to the original legislated KRS statute. Meek was one of the original Yale University School of the 21st Century Fellows in partnership with the Division of FRYSC and taught and has participated in the annual summer institute and serving as a consultant currently.
Meek has advanced the founding principles of FRYSC for brining schools, government, business, industry and faith based partnerships to the table for decades. It was a privilege to present her with this lifetime achievement FRYSC Above and Beyond Award before the Region 7 coordinators, support staff, regional partners Frankfort colleagues and Representatives Scott Sharp, Patrick Flannery and David Hale.
Doug Jones, DFRYSC Regional Manager, presented the award.