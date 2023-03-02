CHARLESTON, W.Va. The Clay Center’s Juliet Art Museum honors the guitar with the exhibit “Medieval to Metal: The Art & Evolution of the Guitar,” a touring exhibition developed by the National Guitar Museum.
Featuring 40 guitars, the exhibition, which opened on Feb. 14, traces the guitar’s medieval beginnings in Asia and Europe through its pivotal role in blues, country and rock ‘n roll. From the intricately inlaid Moorish oud and 6-foot long Renaissance lute to the modern Italian design of the Eko and transparent acrylic body of California’s BC Rich guitars, the exhibition takes visitors through the history and design of an object that is one of the most recognizable items on the planet.
The exhibition also includes illustrations of historically important guitar designs from noted artist Gerard Huerta and photographs of acclaimed musicians and their guitars from Neil Zlozower, one of the world’s premier concert photographers.
The exhibit will conclude on May 28.