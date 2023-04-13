All Medicaid members are encouraged to ensure Medicaid has their current mailing address and other contact information, according to a press release from King’s Daughters.
This information can be updated through the Kynect self-service portal or by calling the Kynect hotline at 855-4kynect (855-459-6328).
In particular, members should ensure Medicaid has the correct:
• Mailing address
• Phone number
• Email address
Members will receive a letter about either Medicaid or KCHIP (Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program) renewal when it is their time to renew. This could happen any time between April 2023 and March 2024. The letter will inform members if they need to complete a form, or send information to maintain coverage.
If a member receives a form, they should complete it and return it as soon as possible. The information is needed for participant renewal and may help current members avoid losing Medicaid or KCHIP.
For assistance, member have a few options:
• Call 1-855-459-6328 or go online at Kynect.ky.gov
• Call Elevate PFS AT (606) 615-4027. This is a service provided by King’s Daughters that also can help.
What if someone loses coverage?
If someone loses coverage, here are a few steps to take:
• Reapply for Medicaid or KCHIP if you think you are still eligible. Medicaid allows a person to contact the state within 90 days of their coverage ending and renew coverage without completing a new application.
• Enroll in a Qualified Health Plan through kynect. People with lower incomes are eligible for significant financial assistance. In many cases, people are eligible for zero-premium plans.
• Enroll in Employer-Sponsored Health Insurance, if it is available to you.
• Enroll in Medicare, if you are 65 or older or have a qualified disability.
Losing health coverage, including Medicaid coverage, is a Qualifying Life Event (QLE), which allows you to enroll in a kynect plan or Employer Sponsored Health Insurance (ESI) plan outside of the Open Enrollment Period.